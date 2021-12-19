Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Rises By 42.4%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,871,700 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the November 15th total of 1,314,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.9 days.

Cineplex stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

CPXGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

