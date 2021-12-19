Short Interest in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Grows By 41.7%

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 496,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.47. 967,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,713. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $904.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.90. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 83.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.