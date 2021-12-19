Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Decreases By 20.8%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ CUEN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 36,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,753. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. Cuentas has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cuentas during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cuentas during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cuentas during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cuentas during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cuentas during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

