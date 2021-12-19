Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Increases By 41.2%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 843,200 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 597,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,222 shares of company stock worth $8,062,508. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 92,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 306,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 51,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.60. 1,024,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,924. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

