Short Interest in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Drops By 21.8%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 14,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $148.81. 5,465,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,535. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.22.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,718,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,767,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after buying an additional 3,211,970 shares in the last quarter. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 448.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after buying an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

