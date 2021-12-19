Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Expands By 25.1%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 851,600 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 680,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS BABYF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. Else Nutrition has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Else Nutrition from C$5.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

