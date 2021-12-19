Short Interest in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Grows By 26.8%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Euroseas had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ESEA. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

