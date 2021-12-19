Short Interest in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Declines By 19.9%

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 447.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 45,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $19.47 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

