Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Declines By 23.6%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDNI. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,365,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 197,190 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,127,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,613,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 21,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,368. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $57.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51.

