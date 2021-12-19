Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Rises By 22.5%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,613,000 after buying an additional 984,472 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,882,000 after buying an additional 507,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after buying an additional 427,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 649,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,677. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.