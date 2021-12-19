Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Increases By 42.7%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the November 15th total of 988,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSE FMS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 502,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,292. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

