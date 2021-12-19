Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Increases By 22.1%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,200 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 302,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Gaia stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.45 million, a P/E ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GAIA. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.