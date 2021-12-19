Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Increases By 22.1%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,200 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 302,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Gaia stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.45 million, a P/E ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on GAIA. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.