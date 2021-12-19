Short Interest in Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Drops By 21.7%

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GULTU remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 629,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.0008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

