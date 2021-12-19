Short Interest in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Grows By 23.6%

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company.

HIPO stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83. Hippo has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hippo will post -20.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Assaf Wand acquired 40,650 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard Mccathron purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $704,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $11,232,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $869,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

