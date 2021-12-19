Short Interest in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Increases By 24.1%

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,370,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 14,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

IHS Markit stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.11.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

