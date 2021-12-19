Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Grows By 22.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 973,900 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 796,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,947.8 days.

OTCMKTS:IPXHF remained flat at $$8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. Inpex has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

About Inpex

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

