Short Interest in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Increases By 26.6%

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 253,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Iteris alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 10.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Iteris by 80.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Iteris by 7.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Iteris by 46.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITI opened at $3.77 on Friday. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $159.59 million, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.