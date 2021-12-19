Short Interest in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Increases By 26.4%

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 876,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,193.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $293.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.