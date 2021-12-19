Short Interest in Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Grows By 22.6%

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MRPLY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 18,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. Mr Price Group has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

