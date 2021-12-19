Short Interest in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Grows By 26.2%

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 728,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,826,000 after buying an additional 75,922 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 349.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 212.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 80,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

