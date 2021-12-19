Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declines By 23.3%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 64,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,889. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

