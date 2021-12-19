Short Interest in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Expands By 40.9%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 844,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 39,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OBSV shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:OBSV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,085. The stock has a market cap of $174.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

