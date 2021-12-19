Short Interest in Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Drops By 23.7%

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Opsens from C$2.95 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Opsens alerts:

OTCMKTS OPSSF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.57. 7,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. Opsens has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.