Short Interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Rises By 23.6%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,170,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 12,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,254,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $25.17 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.