Short Interest in Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Declines By 23.5%

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 267.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,589.92.

Shares of PGPHF traded down $27.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,626.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 160. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $1,127.80 and a 1-year high of $1,833.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,689.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,667.70.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.