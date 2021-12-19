Short Interest in Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Declines By 23.5%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 267.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,589.92.

Shares of PGPHF traded down $27.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,626.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 160. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $1,127.80 and a 1-year high of $1,833.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,689.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,667.70.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

