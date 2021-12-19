Short Interest in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Declines By 21.1%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.1 days. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 330,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,905. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,372 shares of company stock valued at $21,811,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,549,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after purchasing an additional 344,497 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,090,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 123,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

