Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Drops By 34.3%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 118,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.163 dividend. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

