Short Interest in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Rises By 21.9%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRSR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Prospector Capital by 244.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,218,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 864,847 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 690,269 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 4,407.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 548,603 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the second quarter worth about $4,236,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the second quarter worth about $4,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Prospector Capital stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,238. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Prospector Capital has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

