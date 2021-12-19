Short Interest in SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Decreases By 21.4%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Shares of SGLFF remained flat at $$8.70 during midday trading on Friday. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

