Short Interest in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Expands By 23.2%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,006,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. SOC Telemed has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

