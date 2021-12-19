Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Expands By 22.3%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 233.8 days.

Stella-Jones stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. 123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

STLJF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.