Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Expands By 21.7%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,719.0 days.

OTCMKTS SNMYF traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $7.83. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. Suncorp Group has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

