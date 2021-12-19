Short Interest in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Declines By 23.7%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,226. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMHC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. 2,414,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

