Short Interest in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Declines By 19.9%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.67. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

RMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The RMR Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The RMR Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in The RMR Group by 176.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

