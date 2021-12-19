Short Interest in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Increases By 21.9%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on THRY. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 177.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth about $71,802,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth about $42,165,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Thryv by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,117,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,987,000 after purchasing an additional 291,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 114.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $38.08 on Friday. Thryv has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Thryv will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

