Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Rises By 23.5%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 336.0 days.

TSUSF opened at $103.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.33. Tsuruha has a 12 month low of $103.18 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tsuruha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

