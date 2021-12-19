Short Interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Grows By 26.4%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,800 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 374,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after buying an additional 1,627,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after buying an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 820,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 792,838 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 492.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 601,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TKC opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

