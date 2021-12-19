Short Interest in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Rises By 21.8%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 741,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.80. 1,464,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.84. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

