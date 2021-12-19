Short Interest in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Drops By 21.7%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 678,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

