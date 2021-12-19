Short Interest in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Grows By 24.7%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

USIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 28,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $222,944.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $49,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,853 shares of company stock worth $1,609,676. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Usio by 34.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Usio by 53.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,442 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Usio by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $131.61 million, a PE ratio of -527.00 and a beta of 1.72. Usio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

