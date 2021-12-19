Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Drops By 34.1%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $54.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

