Short Interest in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Declines By 36.6%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 125,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $15,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 313,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

VERA stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.33. Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

