Short Interest in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Declines By 21.3%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 87.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 62,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,331. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.01.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 10.08%.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

