Short Interest in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Rises By 22.4%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ZVIA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. 216,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,193. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ZVIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $7,421,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $5,304,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $4,947,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

