Short Interest in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Rises By 22.4%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ZVIA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. 216,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,193. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $7,421,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $5,304,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $4,947,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
Zevia PBC Company Profile
Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.
