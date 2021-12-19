SIBCoin Hits Market Cap of $376,044.04 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $376,044.04 and approximately $679.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,839.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.89 or 0.08387918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00330094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.53 or 0.00925564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00074619 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.54 or 0.00391848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00263133 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,593,484 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

