Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,978 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 183,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.15 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $54.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33.

