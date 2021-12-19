Sigma Planning Corp Buys 5,041 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after acquiring an additional 106,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after acquiring an additional 247,882 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after acquiring an additional 795,302 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 661,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.21 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.16 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.07.

