Sigma Planning Corp Invests $3.97 Million in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.41% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,225,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,730 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $77.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.219 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

