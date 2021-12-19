Sigma Planning Corp Sells 189 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,850,342,000 after buying an additional 318,930 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,052,801,000 after buying an additional 173,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after buying an additional 381,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,491,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $651.07 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $624.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

