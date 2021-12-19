Sigma Planning Corp Sells 44,239 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,239 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 830,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,090,000 after acquiring an additional 119,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62.

